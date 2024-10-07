Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SG shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $335,201.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,881,816.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $597,061.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712,398.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $335,201.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,881,816.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,061 shares of company stock worth $15,071,720. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,326,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 721,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,713,000 after buying an additional 70,395 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 231.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 490,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 2.33.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

