TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. UBS Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $45.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $48.42.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 146.39%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

