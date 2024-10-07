TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 15,689 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,172.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $117.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $133.85.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.57.
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
