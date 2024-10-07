TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 15,689 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Polk sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,834,514.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,172.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $117.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $133.85.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.57.

Read Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.