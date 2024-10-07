The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

New York Times has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years. New York Times has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New York Times to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $55.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. New York Times has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Barclays increased their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

