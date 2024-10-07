TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TreeHouse Foods

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 478,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE THS opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22 and a beta of 0.22. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.