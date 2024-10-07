TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Purchases $47,684.21 in Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 3,997 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $47,684.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,684.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TruBridge Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TBRG stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TruBridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.71 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBRG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TruBridge in the second quarter valued at $740,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TruBridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TBRG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of TruBridge in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

TruBridge Company Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

