UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URGN

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ URGN opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 million. On average, analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.