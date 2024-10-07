Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In related news, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $721,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,562. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $43.36 on Monday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4,336.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

