W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,439,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,161,417,000 after buying an additional 195,763 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,553,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,584,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,698,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,838,000 after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,037,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,128,000 after purchasing an additional 139,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

