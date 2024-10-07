Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $220.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.89.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $208.09 on Friday. Waste Management has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

