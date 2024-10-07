Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) PT Raised to $7.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WVE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WVE opened at $8.41 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of -1.10.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at $177,993. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,361.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,993. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $12,441,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,086,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 521,665 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

