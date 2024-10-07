Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Price Performance

SNAP opened at $10.80 on Friday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $906,778.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,287,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,255,241.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,698.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,511,540 shares of company stock worth $13,466,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at $370,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.