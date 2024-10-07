Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $159.73 on Monday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 246.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

