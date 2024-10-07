WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WK Kellogg

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WK Kellogg Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLG opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.