XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $125.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $106.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.31. XPO has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,755,000 after buying an additional 128,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in XPO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,131,000 after acquiring an additional 912,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in XPO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 142,908 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,532,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after purchasing an additional 253,519 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

