Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.06.

AGI opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

