American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) & Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Head-To-Head Survey

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) and American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and American Healthcare REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.18 $839.00 million $1.10 29.88 American Healthcare REIT $1.95 billion 1.68 -$71.47 million N/A N/A

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than American Healthcare REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 9.89% 6.19% 3.69% American Healthcare REIT -1.99% -2.20% -0.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and American Healthcare REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of American Healthcare REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Healthcare REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Weyerhaeuser and American Healthcare REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 5 3 0 2.38 American Healthcare REIT 0 1 7 0 2.88

Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. American Healthcare REIT has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.70%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than American Healthcare REIT.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats American Healthcare REIT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value. The company benefits from a fully integrated management platform comprised of more than one hundred experienced and skilled professionals, many of whom have worked together since 2006 and have successfully invested in and managed healthcare real estate through multiple market cycles. The management team has a proven track record, deep industry relationships and unparalleled insight into each of the company's assets having built and nurtured the company's international portfolio since its original property acquisition in 2014. The strength of the management team, coupled with the quality of the assets, has American Healthcare REIT poised to capitalize on compelling growth driven by powerful demographic trends. With its 19 million-square-foot, 312-building portfolio of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and integrated senior health campuses diversified across 36 states and the United Kingdom, the tri-party transaction was a critical step in ideally positioning American Healthcare REIT for a future public listing or IPO on a national stock exchange at the most opportune time. By listing the company's shares on a national exchange, we believe the company will gain greater access to attractive capital that will fuel future growth, broaden our investor base and also provide liquidity to our fellow stockholders. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Company, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.