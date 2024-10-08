Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMRX opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 1,235.03%. The firm had revenue of $701.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

