Analysts Set Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Price Target at $58.00

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 108.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 52,837 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $1,564,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 170,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Black Hills by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 137,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $2,351,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

