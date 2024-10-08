Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Price Target at $44.55

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.09.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
