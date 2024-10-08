Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Price Target at $44.55

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 515,458 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,933,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $12,631,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

