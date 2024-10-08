Analysts Set Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target at $12.60

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

IMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Immuneering stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.45.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 129,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter worth about $447,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter worth about $492,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

