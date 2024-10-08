Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target at $14.57

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTVE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 54.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

