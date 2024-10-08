Apple Hospitality REIT’s (APLE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,339.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

