Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.