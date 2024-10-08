AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

AT&T has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

T stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

