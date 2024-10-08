Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Increased to $131.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.64.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $87.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after buying an additional 162,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 177.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 198.4% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 203,802 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.