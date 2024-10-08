AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.94.

AZEK opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

AZEK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AZEK news, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in AZEK by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,174,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 884,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,838,000 after buying an additional 346,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

