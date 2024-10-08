Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.75.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729,145 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,069,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $307,237,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 138.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,851,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,282,000 after buying an additional 2,816,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 5,239,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,705,000 after buying an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $88.52.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.08%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

