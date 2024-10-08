Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.75.
BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Montreal
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal Stock Performance
Shares of BMO opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $88.52.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.
Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.08%.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Montreal
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.