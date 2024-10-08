Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.2 %

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $15.02.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

