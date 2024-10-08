Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 9th. Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.21 million. On average, analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director John R. Belk bought 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,856.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,296.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought 5,324 shares of company stock worth $67,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

