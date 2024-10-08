Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 9th. Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.21 million. On average, analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance
Shares of BSET stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bassett Furniture Industries
- Trading Halts Explained
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.