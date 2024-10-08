Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $888.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 77.63%. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,765.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $124,326. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

