bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.63.
bluebird bio Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
