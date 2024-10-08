Bluefield Solar Income Fund to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

LON BSIF opened at GBX 109.20 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.63. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 96.80 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 121.40 ($1.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £660.35 million, a PE ratio of 363.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Meriel Lenfestey bought 12,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £13,168.49 ($17,233.99). Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

