BMO Capital Markets Lowers Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $190.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.14.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $173.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.25. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $140.98 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

