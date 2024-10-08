BMO Capital Markets Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $160.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Get Hess alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HES

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.15. Hess has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 358,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,634,000 after acquiring an additional 77,197 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Hess by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.