BMO Capital Markets Trims International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Target Price to C$20.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

IPCO stock opened at C$18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of C$12.75 and a 52 week high of C$20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.17.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

