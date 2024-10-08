BMO Capital Markets Trims Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Target Price to C$18.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.83.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$95.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.20 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.227704 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.
Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.
