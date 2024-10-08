BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut BP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Get BP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. BP has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 860.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at $237,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.