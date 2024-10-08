BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on November 1st

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $58.20.
About BrightSpring Health Services
