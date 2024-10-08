BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 on November 1st

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $58.20.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

