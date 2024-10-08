Brokerages Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Target Price at $102.00

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $324,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,012.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 843,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after purchasing an additional 129,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $10,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,801 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,602,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $91.78 on Thursday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.49.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

