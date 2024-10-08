Brokerages Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target at $133.44

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

IBKR opened at $148.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,226 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 264,543 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 481,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,289 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

