Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Target Price at $13.33

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LADR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,153.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,153.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 548,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $2,133,250. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

LADR stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 76.87, a current ratio of 76.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Ladder Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

