Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT at $89.75

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $92.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.87.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

