Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Target Price at $41.20

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -400.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $44.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

Featured Articles

