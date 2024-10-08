Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target at $35.83

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,207,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares during the period. M&G Plc grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after buying an additional 273,291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 242,744 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

