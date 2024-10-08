Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target to $86.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Clene to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get Clene alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Clene Price Performance

Clene stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Clene has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 6,890.50% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clene will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clene

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 92,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $438,458.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 444,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,332.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 92,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $438,458.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 444,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,332.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Mortenson acquired 20,512 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $97,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,949 shares in the company, valued at $137,507.75. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.