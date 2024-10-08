CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) vs. GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Critical Survey

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for GEN Restaurant Group and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GEN Restaurant Group
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|CAVA Group
|0
|8
|8
|0
|2.50
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and CAVA Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GEN Restaurant Group
|$195.29 million
|1.40
|$8.41 million
|$0.18
|46.89
|CAVA Group
|$845.22 million
|17.00
|$13.28 million
|$0.41
|307.32
CAVA Group has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk and Volatility
GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAVA Group has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GEN Restaurant Group
|0.56%
|2.76%
|0.55%
|CAVA Group
|5.04%
|7.37%
|4.25%
Summary
CAVA Group beats GEN Restaurant Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About GEN Restaurant Group
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.