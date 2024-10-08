CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) vs. GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Critical Survey

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GEN Restaurant Group and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 CAVA Group 0 8 8 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 56.00%. CAVA Group has a consensus target price of $115.64, indicating a potential downside of 8.22%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than CAVA Group.

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and CAVA Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $195.29 million 1.40 $8.41 million $0.18 46.89 CAVA Group $845.22 million 17.00 $13.28 million $0.41 307.32

CAVA Group has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAVA Group has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.56% 2.76% 0.55% CAVA Group 5.04% 7.37% 4.25%

Summary

CAVA Group beats GEN Restaurant Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

