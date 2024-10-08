Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.77.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$25.00 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.82 and a 52-week high of C$29.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.0660125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,235.00. In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$585,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.21 per share, with a total value of C$95,235.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 152,200 shares of company stock worth $3,459,477. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

