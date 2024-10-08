Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

