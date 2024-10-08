Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $51.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.42.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,772,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,245,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

